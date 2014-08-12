(Adds details)
Aug 12 FleetCor Technologies Inc said it
would buy payments processing company Comdata Inc from Ceridian
LLC for $3.45 billion in its biggest deal as it looks to expand
into the virtual payments market.
Comdata, which was acquired by payroll and employee benefits
processing company Ceridian in 1995 for $900 million, provides
fleet fuel cards for the trucking industry, payroll cards and
gift cards among other services.
Thomas H. Lee and Fidelity National Financial Inc
took over Comdata in 2007 as part of their $5.3 billion
acquisition of Ceridian. Ceridian was separated from Comdata
last year.
FleetCor said it would finance the Comdata deal with about
$2.4 billion of new debt and the issuance of about 7.3 million
common shares to Ceridian.
FleetCor's shares were up nearly 4 percent at $133.61 after
the bell on Tuesday.
The company, which has a market capitalization of about $11
billion, has grown rapidly through acquisitions since its
founding in 2000. It provides fuel cards and workforce payment
products and services for businesses, oil companies and
governments.
FleetCor said it expects the deal to add 50 cents-60 cents
per share to its adjusted net income in 2015.
Reuters reported in July that FleetCor and buyout firms
including Carlyle Group LP and Silver Lake Partners LP were
vying to acquire Comdata for more than $3 billion.
Barclays was financial adviser to FleetCor, while Alston &
Bird was legal adviser. J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank were
financial advisers, while Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP was legal
adviser to Ceridian.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)