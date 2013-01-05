Fitch: South Korean Banks' Profiles Improve as Challenges Ease

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: South Korea Banks Report Card https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899043 SEOUL, June 01 (Fitch) The standalone credit profiles of South Korea's commercial banks have been improving gradually as operating environment challenges ease, says Fitch Ratings in its 2017 South Korea Banks Report Card, which compares the performance and risk profiles of South Korean banks rated by Fitch. Exports are picking up aga