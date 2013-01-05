BRIEF-Fitch says South Korean banks' profiles improve as challenges ease
FRANKFURT Jan 5 Commerzbank's online brokerage unit Comdirect expects to reach its pre-tax profit target of 85 million-90 million euros ($111 million-$117 million) in 2012, Chief Executive Thorsten Rietmeyer told German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
"It's been a good year," Rietmeyer said, adding that more than 120,000 new savings accounts had been opened in 2012. ($1 = 0.7666 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: South Korea Banks Report Card https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899043 SEOUL, June 01 (Fitch) The standalone credit profiles of South Korea's commercial banks have been improving gradually as operating environment challenges ease, says Fitch Ratings in its 2017 South Korea Banks Report Card, which compares the performance and risk profiles of South Korean banks rated by Fitch. Exports are picking up aga