BRIEF-Fossil Group reports Q1 sales $582 million
* Fossil Group, Inc. reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results
Jan 2 Comeco SA :
* Said on Wednesday that the chairman of the management board, Jerzy Komosinski, resigned, effective from Dec. 31, 2014
* Aneta Karpinska-Lejza was appointed as the new chairman of the company's management board, effective from Jan. 1
May 9 The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a conservative health policy expert and venture capitalist, as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.