BRIEF-Seven Seas Holdings to merge with wholly owned subsidiary
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary based in Tokyo, which is engaged in real estate business
Dec 30 Comendo A/S :
* Says name change to Copenhagen Network A/S will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per Jan. 2, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary based in Tokyo, which is engaged in real estate business
April 24 Huizhou Cnina Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd: