BRIEF-Kaman Corp announces pricing of offering of $175 mln convertible senior notes due 2024
* Kaman Corporation announces pricing of offering of $175 million convertible senior notes due 2024
MEXICO CITY Dec 18 The spinoff of Mexican retailer Comercial Mexicana, named La Comer, will begin trading on the Mexican stock exchange on Jan. 4, the company said in a statement.
Supermarket chain Soriana agreed in January to buy around 160 stores of rival Comercial Mexicana. But under objections from regulators, 14 stores were taken out of the deal.
La Comer will run the 14 stores, the statement said, along with 40 other stores that were not part of the original deal. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Kaman Corporation announces pricing of offering of $175 million convertible senior notes due 2024
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05092017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: S. Chand and Company lists on stock exchanges in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu at a sports event in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturer