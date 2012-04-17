* Q1 EPS $0.66 vs $0.57 yr ago
April 17 U.S. regional bank Comerica Inc
posted a higher quarterly profit as it earned more money from
its core banking operations, and said it expects its loan growth
to continue.
Net charge-offs in the first quarter were at the lowest
level since the third quarter of 2007. Net interest income rose
12 percent to $443 million, while provisions for loan losses
fell 53 percent to $23 million.
Total loans rose 7 percent to $42.26 billion in the quarter
ended March, most of which came from an increase in Comerica's
commercial loan segment.
Average commercial loans increased across a majority of
business lines and all major markets, Comerica Chief Executive
Ralph Babb Jr said in a statement.
Comerica's balance sheet trends were impressive, said
Evercore Partners analyst John Pancari, who has an "overweight"
rating on the stock.
"Commercial (loan) growth was marked by growth in energy and
mid-market, which is particularly encouraging," he said.
Larger banks J.P. Morgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo
and Citigroup Inc have posted quarterly results
above market expectations, helped by an improving economy and
increase in loan demand.
Comerica, which has operations in Arizona, Texas and
California, said last month regulators approved its $375 million
share repurchase plan.
The company, founded in Detroit in 1849, also said it is
considering a 50 percent increase in its dividend to 15 cents
per share.
Comerica's shares, which have gained more than 15 percent in
value this year, rose as much as 5.5 percent to $32.55 in early
trade on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were later
trading up about 3 percent at $31.95.