* Raises quarterly div to $0.15/shr
* Increases number of shares under buyback scheme
April 24 U.S. regional bank Comerica Inc
raised its quarterly dividend by 50 percent to 15 cents per
share and increased the number of shares it can repurchase under
its existing share buyback program.
Comerica's board increased the number of shares under a
share buyback scheme by 6 million to about 13 million, the
company said in a statement.
The bank, which has operations in Arizona, Texas and
California, said last month regulators had approved its $375
million share repurchase plan.
The dividend increase and additional authorization follow
the Federal Reserve's approval of the bank's capital plan for
the year.
Comerica also said that it submitted a notice to the trustee
of Sterling Bancshares Capital Trust IV, which will result in
the redemption of $25 million worth of floating rate capital
securities issued by the trust.
The bank's shares closed at $31.87 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.