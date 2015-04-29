(Corrects paragraph 2 to show that Farmer is already in charge of the company's Retail Bank and Wealth Management business)

April 29 U.S. bank Comerica Inc said Curtis Farmer has been named president of the company and Comerica Bank.

Farmer is currently responsible for the Retail Bank and Wealth Management, and will oversee the Business Bank, the company said.

He will continue reporting to Chief Executive Officer Ralph Babb.

Farmer served as executive vice president and a director of Wealth Management at Wachovia Corporation before joining Comerica. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)