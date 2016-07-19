* To cut 9 pct of workforce

* 2nd-qtr adjusted EPS $0.77 vs est. $0.69

* Shares rise as much as 2.6 pct (Adds details from conference call, share move)

July 19 Comerica Inc reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter as its reserves to cover bad loans fell 67 percent from the first quarter, and the U.S. bank said it would cut its workforce by 9 percent.

Regional banks such as Comerica set aside more money in the first quarter to cover bad loans to the energy industry, which was hurt by lower oil prices that triggered a series of bankruptcies.

Dallas-based Comerica set aside $49 million in the second quarter to cover bad loans, compared with $148 million in the first quarter.

The company's energy loans declined 11 percent in the quarter ended June 30, even as total average loans rose 2 percent to $49.5 billion, driven by an increase in mortgage and real estate loans.

Loans made to the energy industry accounted for 5.4 percent of all Comerica loans, while loans to exploration and production companies comprised 70 percent of the energy portfolio.

RESTRUCTURING MEASURES

The lender, which plans to cut jobs, reorganize its branches and real estate assets and outsource some functions, said the restructuring actions are expected to reduce costs by about $160 million by the end of 2018.

The company will incur pre-tax restructuring charges of $140 million to $160 million through 2018.

As of June 30, Comerica had about 8,792 full-time employees, meaning the bank could cut about 790 jobs in total.

Comerica is expected to reduce office space and consolidate about 40 branches over the next year, Chief Executive Ralph Babb said on a conference call with analysts.

The company had 476 branches in the United States as of March 31, according to its website.

Net income attributable to the company's common shareholders fell 23 percent to $103 million, or 58 cents per share, in the second quarter, from a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 77 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 69 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were up 1.8 percent at $44.51 in late-morning trading. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)