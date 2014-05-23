STOCKHOLM May 23 Swedish cable operator Com
Hem, owned by private equity firm BC Partners, said on Friday it
would launch an initial public offering to list its shares on
the Stockholm stock exchange, adding to a string of Nordic IPOs
this year.
Com Hem said the IPO would mainly consist of new shares
issued by the company. Com Hem said in a statement it expected
to raise about 5.5 billion Swedish crowns ($835 million) that
would be used to reduce debt.
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nordea are acting as joint
global coordinators and joint bookrunners in the IPO
($1 = 6.5900 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)