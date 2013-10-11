By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 11 This year's New York Comic Con
might not look that different from years past: costumed fans,
panels of pop culture luminaries and a sprawling floor of
vendors and artists.
But for the companies that attend this pop culture
convention and others like it nationwide, there have been
significant changes over the years.
The proliferation of such events, the explosion of social
media and the overwhelming size of the gatherings are forcing
companies to change their own approaches to meeting, engaging
and hooking new and old fans.
From niche meetings for fans, comic cons have become
sprawling affairs. New York Comic Con at the Javits Center
expects to attract more than 120,000 fans to the four-day event
that ends on Sunday, a steep rise from the first edition of the
con, in 2006, which drew 33,000 people.
The event occupies a space equivalent to more than three
football fields and includes a massive exhibitors floor. Last
year's event featured everything from standards such as T-shirts
and graphic novels to vampire teeth, corsets and even bed
sheets.
"There's so much when you walk on that floor it's
information overload," said Christopher "mink" Morrison, founder
of Twistory Entertainment Studios, which produces film,
magazines, graphic novels and videogames.
Faced with the need to cut through the increased noise at
the events, Twistory set up two giant iPads rising 10 feet (3
metres) on which their artists can draw fans can play the
company's new game, "Belle's War."
The so-called Padzillas engage the fans and pose questions,
giving Twistory the chance to draw fans further in.
"I don't think in today's day and age you leave anything off
the table if you are an entertainer," Morrison said.
IMPACT OF SOCIAL MEDIA
Cons have grown in several ways. There are simply more of
them now. In addition to the massive San Diego show, usually in
July, and the New York show, there are cons for everything from
horror to anime, everywhere from St. Louis to Salt Lake City.
It means companies have to choose carefully which to attend.
Even a great con might not make the cut, said Jim Babcock,
senior director of marketing at Adult Swim, a late-night
programming block airing on Cartoon Network.
New York Comic Con is "a great place to meet with the
hard-corest of our fans," Babcock said, noting that Adult Swim
has also been going to San Diego Comic Con for at least 15
years.
A convention too near San Diego or New York in timing might
not be viable because the company would not have time to put
together another presentation so quickly, he said.
Timing also matters in other ways. If Adult Swim does not
have anything new slated for the next quarter or so, the con
probably will not be a fit, Babcock said.
One of the biggest changes, though, has been the rise of
social media. Disclosures that were once exclusive to comic con
fans now get spread around the world on Twitter in seconds.
Videos of panels can pop up on YouTube before sessions are over.
But there are advantages, too. For Voltron, the robot
cartoon classic of the mid-80s, social media have provided a new
avenue to reach fans.
Jeremy Corray, Voltron's creative director, said crafting a
personal experience for fans is essential.
One group of fans have role-played Voltron's main characters
on Twitter - sort of like fan fiction, 140 characters at a time.
To reward those ardent fans, said Corray, "I am going to
give them an as-yet-unproduced Voltron Force season 2 script and
have members do a live reading at the panel followed by a live
Tweet session where they act out the script."
Still, for all the change, some things remain constant.
There is at least one classic strategy that Voltron - and plenty
of other companies - will be trotting out, Corray notes.
"Two words: free prizes."
