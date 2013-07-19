By Piya Sinha-Roy
| SAN DIEGO, July 18
SAN DIEGO, July 18 Dystopian futuristic films
stormed through the sunny skies of San Diego's Comic-Con on
Thursday, as the cast and creators of "Ender's Game" and
"Divergent" brought exclusive footage for fans to see.
Veteran actor Harrison Ford, revered by the Comic-Con
audiences for his roles in science-fiction films such as "Star
Wars," was raucously welcomed to the stage by the crowd of more
than 6,000 people in the convention's coveted Hall H for a panel
on "Ender's Game," out in theaters on Nov. 1.
The film, based on a novel by Orson Scott Card, follows an
exceptionally intelligent child, Ender, who is sent to train as
a military specialist to organize the fight against future alien
invasions. British newcomer Asa Butterfield plays Ender.
Ford, who plays Ender's mentor, Colonel Graff, said he saw
many parallels between the issues explored in the film and the
real world.
"This book, which was written 28 years ago, imagined a world
that has become an everyday reality; the ability to wage war
removed from the battlefield is one of the realities of our life
with drone warfare," Ford said.
This year's convention has seen a flurry of dystopian young
adult films, all hoping to gain a slice of the audience left
behind after the vampire romance "Twilight" and boy wizard
"Harry Potter" franchises concluded.
Last year's Lions Gate film "The Hunger Games," based on the
novels by Suzanne Collins, ushered in a new audience for more
serious and challenging young adult films. The sequel, "Catching
Fire," will be featured at the convention on Saturday with main
stars Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson in attendance.
Sony Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp., is also
showcasing "The Mortal Instruments" on Friday, another film
adapted from a futuristic novel.
One of the main attractions of Comic-Con, which is attended
by nearly 125,000 people every year, is the opportunity for fans
to see exclusive footage from films not yet seen by the public.
Lions Gate Entertainment's unit Summit Entertainment,
the studio behind "Ender's Game" and "Divergent," did not
disappoint fans, showing teaser trailers to loud applause by the
audience.
A special-effects-laden clip from "Ender's Game" showed
Ender directing explosive large-scale warfare in space, while
adults in the dystopian world marveled at his skills.
"Divergent," based on the first of a trilogy of novels by
Veronica Roth, is set in a future society which is divided into
five factions that define how a person lives their life. The
Abnegation people are selfless, while the Erudite devote
themselves to lifelong pursuit of knowledge.
The story follows one girl, Tris, played by Shailene
Woodley, who is born into the Abnegation clan but stands up to
society's division of its people when she finds herself feeling
like an outcast among the selfless.
Fans were treated to exclusive footage from the film, which
director Neil Burger said finished shooting two days ago,
showing the moment Tris makes her break from the Abnegation to
join the Dauntless tribe, known for being brave.
Woodley, 21, who gained critical praise for her role as a
teenager in Oscar-winning family drama "The Descendants," said
she was drawn to the character of Tris by her bravery and
decision to stand up to the rules of her society.
"I never saw (Tris) as an action star, I saw her as a very
normal young woman ... what I liked about Tris is that she rose
to the situation," Woodley said.
Roth also teased the audience with information on her final
book of the trilogy which she is finishing up, saying it would
be written from two perspectives - Tris, and her mentor-love
interest Four, played by British newcomer Theo James in the
film.
(Editing by Mohammad Zargham)