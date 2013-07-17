By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES, July 17
LOS ANGELES, July 17 Once a hotbed for avid fans
of cult comic and fantasy genres, San Diego's Comic-Con has
become an important stop for film studios and directors looking
to gauge the responses of the convention's savvy audience.
Gareth Edwards, director of Warner Bros.' 2014 film
"Godzilla," who made his first trip to Comic-Con last year to
discuss possibly rebooting the monster movies, said audience
reaction helped get the film approved for production.
"I hadn't really comprehended how significant it was going
to be for the film. I thought some people might clap and they'd
get on with the next film, and the reaction ... I was so knocked
out by it, there was so much love for Godzilla for that room,"
Edwards said.
"The film was going to happen, but they pushed it over the
finish line to get a green light, so I'm very much indebted to
everyone in Hall H last year."
Film studios, including the makers of "Godzilla," "The
World's End," and "Gravity" are hoping to win over the Comic-Con
audience in the convention's coveted Hall H, where more than
6,000 fans wait for hours to hear directors and actors speak, or
catch a glimpse of upcoming films.
Edwards' experience highlights how Comic-Con, an annual pop
culture convention in central San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter, has
become an important stop for studios wanting to showcase new
films and television shows, as well as resurrecting old
favorites.
Actor and director Andy Serkis is a fan favorite at
Comic-Con for his performance as Gollum in Peter Jackson's "Lord
of the Rings" and "Hobbit" films. He attended this year's
convention to promote 20th Century Fox's "Dawn of the Planet of
the Apes." Serkis said he has seen the convention change in
size, but not in its core audience.
"Comic-Con is an incredibly fantastic melting pot and
passionate center for people who love cult pop movies and pop
culture experience. There isn't another place in the world that
tops it," he said. "You meet people who are genuinely
appreciative that you've taken the time to come."
'WOLVERINE' WHIPS UP EXCITEMENT
Comic-Con, now in its 44th year, attracts more than 125,000
people and brought an estimated $75 million to the city of San
Diego last year, according to the San Diego Convention Center.
Studios have geared elaborate promotional stunts toward
fans, such as a pub crawl for new comedy film "The World's End,"
and an interactive installation of a horror house for upcoming
thriller "Insidious 2."
Action film "The Wolverine," opening in theaters next week,
is making a final push ahead of its release at Comic-Con, as
star Hugh Jackman and director James Mangold want to "whip up
excitement" as Jackman reprises the role of the "X-Men" hero.
"Comic-Con is very much home turf for a character and world
like Wolverine," Mangold said. "These are fans who are extremely
receptive, and I hope eager, to see the film that we've made.
Both Hugh and I tried to respond to what fans felt in some ways
was lacking in some previous efforts."
A flurry of young adult films based on novels will be
showcased, led by the second installment of "The Hunger Games"
franchise. Stars Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson will
attend to tease material from the upcoming "Catching Fire" film,
due in theaters in November.
Other stars are expected to attend to the convention,
including actors from Summit Entertainment's "Ender's Game" and
"Divergent," and Sony's "The Mortal Instruments." Sequels
including "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," "Kick-Ass 2," Disney
Marvel's "Captain America" and "Thor" will also make anticipated
returns to the convention.