BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
June 12 Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust on Tuesday sold C$125 million ($121 million) of series 1 senior unsecured debentures, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 4.274 percent issue, due June 15, 2017, was priced at par to yield 295.4 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.
The investment dealer arms of National Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal were the joint booking running managers on the sale.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding