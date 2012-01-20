Gurgaon-based Cloud telephony start-up Knowlarity Communications has received Rs 34 crore from venture and growth capital investor Sequoia Capital. According to the Press release announcing the deal, Knowlarity plans to use the funding to strengthen its R&D activities and expand marketing operations. After establishing its presence in India and Indonesia, Knowlarity is now planning to extend its solutions and services to other international markets.

VCCircle was the first to report the news about Sequoia investing in Knowlarity. Mohit Bhatnagar, managing director of Sequoia Capital, has also joined the board of the company.

"Knowlarity best represents the new wave of Indian Telecom 2.0 companies that are going to change the way people communicate in our country. Cloud telephony-based services in India are at an early stage and Knowlarity has been able to build aggressive leadership in this space," said Bhatnagar.

Incorporated in 2009, Knowlarity offers Cloud-based telephony solutions in India. The company is co-founded by Ambarish Gupta and Pallav Pandey - both IIT-Kanpur graduates. Gupta also holds an MBA degree from Carnegie Mellon University, USA. The company's product range includes SuperFax, SuperReceptionist, SuperConference and SuperCaller. For larger enterprises, it is providing hosted IVR solutions integrated with its existing IT systems. Knowlarity has also serviced social projects such as m-Governance for the Mid-Day Meal scheme.

