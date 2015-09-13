* Shareholders reject plans to raise $750 mln bond
* Bond would boost bank's core Tier 1 capital
* Some didn't think bank needed capital now - official
By David French
DUBAI, Sept 13 Plans by Commercial Bank of Dubai
(CBD) to raise a $750 million bond to boost the
lender's core capital reserves are off the table for the
immediate future after shareholders rejected the proposal, a
bank official said on Sunday.
The rejection is a rare case of shareholder rebellion in the
Gulf, where votes usually rubber-stamp decisions made by the
board of directors and executive management.
Last month, the bank said that its board had proposed the
Basel III-compliant bond, subject to shareholder and regulatory
approval.
"Some of the shareholders felt that more capital wasn't as
necessary at this stage," John Tuke, head of treasury and asset
and liability management at CBD, told Reuters by phone.
Shareholders representing 39.24 percent of those present at
a meeting to discuss the proposal voted against it, with 75
percent assent needed under the bank's articles of association
for the motion to pass.
Tuke declined to name which shareholders voted against the
plan, but said that given around 80 percent of shareholders were
present in the meeting, some of the bank's core constituents
were dissenters.
Abdullah Hamad al-Futtaim and sovereign fund Investment
Corporation of Dubai are the bank's largest shareholders with
26.3 percent and 20 percent respectively, with two other local
businessmen also above the five percent threshold, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
CBD's Tier 1 ratio, an indicator of a bank's health, stood
at 16.67 percent at the end of June. That is well above the
minimum regulatory requirements in the United Arab Emirates and
marginally ahead of the sector average of 16.5 percent according
to central bank data.
"It (the proposal) was put forward as we thought it was an
opportunistic time to raise capital, with rates cheap and
investors hungry for yield," said Tuke.
"If the bank grows quickly, then it (raising capital) will
be one of the things which may be revisited in the future."
(Additional Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)