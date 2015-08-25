DUBAI Aug 25 Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) said on Tuesday it plans to raise up to $750 million in capital boosting perpetual bonds.

The lender said that its board had proposed a Basel III compliant Tier 1 perpetual bond worth up to $750 million, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

CBD's tier 1 ratio - regarded as one of the key indicators of a bank's health - stood at 16.67 percent at the end of first half 2015.

The board meeting will be held on Sept. 13, CBD said in a bourse statement.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan, editing by Matt Smith)