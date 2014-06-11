DUBAI, June 11 Commercial Bank of Qatar is planning to meet fixed income investors for a potential benchmark dollar bond issue starting Thursday, a document from the leads showed.

The lender, rated A1/A-/A by the international rating agencies, has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and Morgan Stanley to arrange the road show.

The road shows will start in Singapore on Thursday, before moving to Hong Kong on Friday, Middle East on Sunday and London on Monday.

Traditionally, benchmark size is understood to mean at least $500 million.

