* Instruments would be Tier 1 or Tier 2, or both
* Board to decide on currency and whether local or global
issuance
(Adds detail, context)
DUBAI, March 19 Shareholders of Commercial Bank
of Qatar (CBQ) have approved the issue of up to $1
billion in capital-raising instruments, the bank said on
Thursday.
The annual shareholders' meeting of the Gulf Arab state's
second-largest lender by assets gave its backing for the move in
accordance with Basel capital requirements, it said in a
statement.
It is the latest Gulf bank to weigh raising funds in order
to fund growth, diversify sources of funding and prepare for new
Basel III banking rules, which will oblige banks to set aside
more capital from 2019.
Earlier this month, Doha Bank said it had received
shareholder approval to issue bonds worth up to 2 billion riyals
($549 million), as well as assent for the issuance of regular
bonds.
Dubai Islamic Bank sold $1 billion of Tier 1 Islamic bonds
in January at 6.75 percent, while Qatar Islamic Bank and Oman's
Bank Dhofar are among those to have announced plans to issue
Tier 1 bonds since the start of this year.
CBQ's total capital ratio was 15.22 percent at the end of
December 2014, according to its latest financial statement.
Qatar's central bank sets a minimum prescribed level of 12.5
percent. The bank said it planned to issue Tier 1 or Tier 2
instruments, or both. Tier 1 refers to a bank's core capital,
while Tier 2 is supplementary capital.
CBQ shareholders gave their assent for the bank to raise the
capital locally and globally and to approve the final amount and
currency. Approval was also required from the central bank and
other government authorities, according to the statement.
($1 = 3.6414 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia and David
Holmes)