* Q1 adj EPS $0.20 vs est $0.16
* Sales $1.99 bln vs est $2.05 bln
* Sees slow second quarter
Jan 6 Commercial Metals, which has
been trying to fend off a $1.73 billion takeover bid from Carl
Icahn, posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by
a rise in volumes, selling prices and margins.
The metals recycler, which last month asked its shareholders
to reject the billionaire investor's $15-a-share tender offer,
said it expects a seasonally slow second quarter. It, however,
expects a rise in scrap prices to benefit its recycling
operations.
The company's net earnings from continuing operations were
$125.0 million, or $1.07 per share, compared with $14.9 million,
or 13 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it posted a profit of 20 cents a share,
higher than the average Wall Street estimate of 16 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $1.99 billion. Analysts had
expected $2.05 billion.
Shares of the Irving, Texas-based company closed at $14.42
on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.