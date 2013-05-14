May 14 Group results for Commercial Bank of Ceylon for the quarter ended March 31, as released on Tuesday. (in millions of rupees unless stated): Q1 2013 Q1 2012 Net profit 2,256.1 2,811.0 Earnings per share (rupees, basic) 2.66 3.38 Gross Income 16,787.8 15,165.4 Net interest income 5,615.4 5,517.4 NOTE - Results are rounded up. Commercial Bank of Ceylon is Sri Lanka's biggest bank by market capitalisation. ($1 = 126.525 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal in Colombo; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)