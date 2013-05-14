BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services' unit to buy Alternative Investment Market Advisors Pvt Ltd
* Says entered into SPA for acquisition of Alternative Investment Market Advisors Private Limited
May 14 Group results for Commercial Bank of Ceylon for the quarter ended March 31, as released on Tuesday. (in millions of rupees unless stated): Q1 2013 Q1 2012 Net profit 2,256.1 2,811.0 Earnings per share (rupees, basic) 2.66 3.38 Gross Income 16,787.8 15,165.4 Net interest income 5,615.4 5,517.4 NOTE - Results are rounded up. Commercial Bank of Ceylon is Sri Lanka's biggest bank by market capitalisation. ($1 = 126.525 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal in Colombo; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
Apr 5 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE043D14IZ9 IDFC 9D 7-Apr-17 99.9671 6.0062 1 25 99.9671
Apr 5 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE092T16975 IDFC BK 28-Apr-17 99.6373 6.0394 1 25 99.