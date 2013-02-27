Feb 27 Group results for Commercial Bank of Ceylon for the quarter ended Dec. 31, as released on Wednesday. (in millions of rupees unless stated): Q4 2012 Q4 2011 Net profit 2,433.0 1,989.0 Earnings per share (rupees, basic) 2.92 2.48 Income 17,543.4 12,564.3 Net interest income 5,910.2 4,573.4 NOTE - Results are rounded up. Commercial Bank of Ceylon is Sri Lanka's biggest bank by market capitalisation. ($1 = 127.4000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Alison Birrane)