DOHA Jan 25 Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), the Gulf state's third largest lender by market value, reported a 22-percent jump in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday.

CBQ made a net profit of 376 million riyals ($103.3 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 309 million riyals in the same period of 2010.

Impairments on the bank's investment portfolio stood at 68 million riyals in 2011 versus 128 million riyals in 2010.

The bank has proposed a dividend of 6 riyals per share, the statement added.

($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)