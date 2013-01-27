Taiwan stocks rise on gains in electronics, semiconductor shares

TAIPEI, June 2 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, led by electronics and semiconductor shares, and in line with broader Asia as upbeat data on U.S. manufacturing and employment and buoyant European factory growth boosted investor optimism. The main TAIEX index rose 0.5 percent to 10,137.42 points as of 0132 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent in the previous session. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1 percent.