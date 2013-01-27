BRIEF-Mirae Asset Life Insurance changes CEO to Kim Jae Sik
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Kim Jae Sik from Ha Man Duk, due to Ha Man Duk's resignation
DUBAI Jan 27 Commercial Bank of Qatar : * 2012 net profit 2 billion riyals versus 1.88 billion riyals in 2011 - statement * Q4 net profit 447 million riyals, up 19 percent from year-ago - statement * Sets cash dividend of 6 riyals per share for 2012 * 2012 provisions for loans 140 million riyals versus 239 million riyals a yer earlier
TAIPEI, June 2 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, led by electronics and semiconductor shares, and in line with broader Asia as upbeat data on U.S. manufacturing and employment and buoyant European factory growth boosted investor optimism. The main TAIEX index rose 0.5 percent to 10,137.42 points as of 0132 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent in the previous session. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1 percent.