* Says offer substantially undervalued company
* Shares up 2 pct, remains below $15 offer price
* Deal unlikely to go through at current bid - analyst
By Swetha Gopinath
Dec 5 Commercial Metals Co
rejected billionaire investor Carl Icahn's $1.73 billion bid to
buy out the metals recycler, saying the offer substantially
undervalued the company and was "opportunistic."
The stock has stayed below the $15 per-share offer that
Icahn Enterprises LP made last week -- indicating
investors considered a deal was unlikely.
"I don't think it's their intention to put the company up for
sale, but obviously if there is a higher offer down the road,
they have a fiduciary responsibility to take a look at that,"
said analyst Kuni Che of CRT Capital Group.
The company repeated on Monday that stockholders need not
take any action on the proposal as it "did not constitute a
formal tender offer". Icahn had earlier refuted the claim and
said the offer was formal.
Separately, in a regulatory filing, Commercial Metals urged
its shareholders to vote against Icahn's proposals which require
stockholder approval to authorize, adopt or amend any rights
plan.
The company had adopted a shareholders rights plan in July
to keep Icahn from increasing his stake in the company.
"Icahn is making an aggressive push to acquire the company
at this time to achieve a bargain basement price for CMC," the
company's Lead Director Anthony Massaro said in a statement.
Icahn Enterprises did not immediately respond to a call and
an email seeking comment.
Commercial Metals had lost about a third of its market value
this year before Icahn unveiled his bid last week.
Icahn, Commercial Metals' largest shareholder with an about
10 percent stake, last month nominated three directors to the
company's board. In July, the company adopted a stockholder
rights plan, making it harder for Icahn to take a bigger stake
in it.
"Right now, his investment is capped at ten percent. If the
poison pill is removed, then that could pave the way for him to
offer a premium above $15 or for another potential bidder to
come in," analyst Che said.
Analysts had earlier named rivals Nucor, Schnitzer
Steel Industries, Gerdau SA and Steel Dynamics
as interested buyers if Commercial Metals sought any.
Shares of the company closed at $14.09 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.