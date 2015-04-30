FRANKFURT, April 30 Commerzbank aims
to pay its first dividend this year since 2007 but must wait
until the end of 2015 to know for sure whether this goal is
achievable, Chief Executive Martin Blessing said on Thursday.
"We have to wait until the end of the year to see whether
this is possible because we are convinced that strengthening our
capital on our own strength has priority over a dividend,"
Blessing said in the text of a speech at the annual shareholder
meeting.
Commerzbank last paid a dividend of 1 euro per share for the
year 2007.
Separately, Blessing said Commerzbank would write down its
exposure to Austrian 'bad bank' Heta by half,
indicating for the first time that the bank would follow the
same writedown policies other European banks have followed on
Heta.
Commerzbank has around 400 million euros ($449 million) in
exposure to Heta debt, the bank has said previously, pointing to
a 200 million euro writedown for that item alone in the first
quarter of 2015.
Blessing said further that it was becoming increasingly
difficult to reach the company's performance targets for 2016
due to poor economic growth and the low interest rate
environment.
The bank previously reported that first quarter net profit
jumped by 83 percent to 366 million euros, with performance
increasing in its operating divisions and the so-called bad bank
that holds non-core assets it has been selling since the
financial crisis.
Commerzbank raised 1.4 billion euros in a surprise capital
hike on Tuesday to strengthen its regulatory capital ratios. The
German government holds a 15.6 percent stake in Commerzbank,
once dilution for the capital hike is taken into
account.
The money raised is close to the $1.45 billion the bank
agreed to pay in a settlement with U.S. authorities last month
to end an investigation into whether it breached sanctions
against countries such as Iran and Sudan, raising questions over
the potential need to strengthen its capital position.
($1 = 0.8903 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)