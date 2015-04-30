FRANKFURT, April 30 Commerzbank aims to pay its first dividend this year since 2007 but must wait until the end of 2015 to know for sure whether this goal is achievable, Chief Executive Martin Blessing said on Thursday.

"We have to wait until the end of the year to see whether this is possible because we are convinced that strengthening our capital on our own strength has priority over a dividend," Blessing said in the text of a speech at the annual shareholder meeting.

Commerzbank last paid a dividend of 1 euro per share for the year 2007.

Separately, Blessing said Commerzbank would write down its exposure to Austrian 'bad bank' Heta by half, indicating for the first time that the bank would follow the same writedown policies other European banks have followed on Heta.

Commerzbank has around 400 million euros ($449 million) in exposure to Heta debt, the bank has said previously, pointing to a 200 million euro writedown for that item alone in the first quarter of 2015.

Blessing said further that it was becoming increasingly difficult to reach the company's performance targets for 2016 due to poor economic growth and the low interest rate environment.

The bank previously reported that first quarter net profit jumped by 83 percent to 366 million euros, with performance increasing in its operating divisions and the so-called bad bank that holds non-core assets it has been selling since the financial crisis.

Commerzbank raised 1.4 billion euros in a surprise capital hike on Tuesday to strengthen its regulatory capital ratios. The German government holds a 15.6 percent stake in Commerzbank, once dilution for the capital hike is taken into account.

The money raised is close to the $1.45 billion the bank agreed to pay in a settlement with U.S. authorities last month to end an investigation into whether it breached sanctions against countries such as Iran and Sudan, raising questions over the potential need to strengthen its capital position. ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)