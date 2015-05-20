* To sell property loans worth 2.7 bln euros - sources
* To sell real estate assets worth 700 mln euros - sources
* Sales to streamline balance sheet
FRANKFURT, May 20 Commerzbank aims to
sell loan portfolios worth 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion) to
streamline its balance sheet and free up capital to comply with
tougher bank rules, two people familiar with the transaction
said.
Germany's second biggest lender is preparing to sell real
estate loans in Eastern Europe, Turkey and Scandinavia worth 2.7
billion euros as well as non-performing German mortgages worth
700 million euros as early as June, the two sources said.
Commerzbank has shrunk underperforming assets in its
internal "bad bank" created in the wake of the financial crisis
faster than planned, boosting reform efforts led by Chief
Executive Martin Blessing.
Investors specialised in troubled loans - such as Cerberus
, Lone Star and Oaktree - have shown interest in
the assets, the sources said.
Spokesmen for Commerzbank and the funds declined to comment.
Commerzbank aims to reduce its current holdings of 30
billion in shipping credits and real estate assets to below 20
billion euros by end-2016, a divisional board member in charge
of the run-down portfolio, Sascha Klaus, told Reuters on the
sidelines of an event.
But the bank will likely keep some 55 billion euros in
sovereign debt assets that are now held in the run-down
portfolio to maturity, Klaus said.
($1 = 0.9000 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Additional reporting by Arno
Schuetze and Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Maria
Sheahan)