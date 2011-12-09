FRANKFURT Dec 9 Germany's Commerzbank still faces a major stress test: how to find 5.3 billion euros ($7.08 billion) in capital without a government bailout.

Banks need to inform regulators by January 20 how they will plug gaps in their balance sheet to achieve a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent by mid-2012, as required by the European Banking Authority (EBA).

But the Frankfurt-based lender, of which the state owns 25 percent, is running out of ways to manoeuvre through the crisis.

Most banks plan to strengthen their balance sheets by raising funds and shedding risky assets.

Chief Executive Martin Blessing said he will not ask the German state for more cash, while Germany's second-largest bank cannot tap shareholders: its 1.30 euros share price is well below the 2.18 euros subscription price of a 5.3-billion euro rights issue in June.

This leaves the option of buying back its own debt on the cheap, as it did this month, and by shedding risky assets and cutting back lending.

In early November, Commerzbank said it will refuse loans which do not help Germany or Poland, in an attempt to free up 2.7 billion euros.

The EBA has warned further deleveraging will not be allowed to count towards the capital rebuild, on fears it will encourage a radical cutback in lending and cause a credit crunch.

"If the EBA forbids a cutback in lending, it will be very difficult for Commerzbank to avoid state aid," said Konrad Becker, a banking analyst with Merck Finck in Munich.

To reach its target capital ratio by shrinking its balance sheet, Commerzbank would have to shed around 59 billion euros in risky assets, according to the Reuters calculator.

Substituting a share issuance with hybrid instruments dubbed CoCos is also an unlikely option, given high interest payments demanded from the weaker banks, bankers working on Commerzbank's capital structure said.

Banks have a variety of other options, including selling assets, liability management, and cutting dividends or pay.

Further limiting pay will dampen morale at the lender, which has been subject to pay and bonus restrictions since it received an 18.2-billion euro bailout in 2008.

This month Commerzbank moved to buy back 600 million euros of its own debt at a discount to shore up its capital.

It has around 3.4 billion euros of hybrid instruments -- a form of debt with equity-like properties -- which could be bought back at a discount.

Under IFRS accounting rules Commerzbank can book the purchase as a profit, using the gain to bolster its capital position.

This move, together with retained earnings, provide an "elegant, cost-effective way" to optimise the bank's capital, another investment banker said.

"There is still a chance that Commerzbank can avoid state aid," DZ Bank analyst Matthias Duerr said on Friday.

The bank's core tier 1 capital ratio was 9.4 percent at the end of the third quarter, but the EBA's definition is more stringent because it asks banks to revalue European sovereign debt holdings on their portfolios.

At end-September, Commerzbank had 13 billion euros of exposure to the sovereign debt of Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

($1 = 0.7482 euros) (Reporting By Alexander Huebner and Kathrin Jones; writing by Edward Taylor; editing by Philipp Halstrick and David Hulmes)