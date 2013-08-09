FRANKFURT Aug 9 Martin Blessing, chief
executive of struggling German lender Commerzbank,
says he will not step down until his reform programme has been
completed.
"It would be absurd to give up prematurely," Blessing told
German newspaper Handelsblatt in an interview.
"I can and want to bring the reorganisation of Commerzbank
to a successful end. That is my goal," he said.
Commerzbank is overhauling its operations with the aim of
achieving a post tax return on equity of more than 10 percent by
2016.
Commerzbank on Thursday ended a series of weak results
statements as a pick-up in its investment bank and lower
provisions for bad shipping loans took the sting out of a sharp
fall in quarterly net profit.
Earnings missed expectations in each quarter of 2012 and it
further disappointed investors in this year's first quarter,
warning it will not pay a dividend for 2013.
Commerzbank's shares last month fell to a record low of
5.558 euros.
