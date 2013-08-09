FRANKFURT Aug 9 Martin Blessing, chief executive of struggling German lender Commerzbank, says he will not step down until his reform programme has been completed.

"It would be absurd to give up prematurely," Blessing told German newspaper Handelsblatt in an interview.

"I can and want to bring the reorganisation of Commerzbank to a successful end. That is my goal," he said.

Commerzbank is overhauling its operations with the aim of achieving a post tax return on equity of more than 10 percent by 2016.

Commerzbank on Thursday ended a series of weak results statements as a pick-up in its investment bank and lower provisions for bad shipping loans took the sting out of a sharp fall in quarterly net profit.

Earnings missed expectations in each quarter of 2012 and it further disappointed investors in this year's first quarter, warning it will not pay a dividend for 2013.

Commerzbank's shares last month fell to a record low of 5.558 euros. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Cowell)