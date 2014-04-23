FRANKFURT, April 23 Commerzbank is
considering appealing against a Frankfurt court's ruling that
the lender's move last year to revoke the management board
status of former personnel chief Ulrich Sieber was invalid.
Germany's second-largest lender announced in November that
it was cutting the size of its management board to seven members
from nine as part of a broader restructuring to cut costs.
Sieber challenged the move.
"Commerzbank acknowledges the court's ruling but will
consider making an appeal," the lender said in a statement on
Wednesday, adding that it remains convinced its action to cut
the size of the board was formally correct.
As part of its cost-cutting effort, Commerzbank is shedding
5,200 of its workforce of around 45,000.
"Such a strong decrease cannot just affect employees but
must also be reflected by corresponding cuts in management and
the board," Commerzbank said in the statement.
Sieber's lawyer, Peter Roelz, told Reuters that the court
did not give a justification for its ruling on Tuesday but said
the case centred on whether the move to reduce the size of the
board constituted "important grounds" for dismissal of his
client.
German digital magazine Spiegel Online reported the setback
for Commerzbank earlier on Wednesday.
If the court's ruling is upheld, Commerzbank would have to
reinstate Sieber, whose contract had been due to run until 2017.
