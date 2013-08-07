* Commerzbank adjusts management to reduced size of bank
* Middle management positions to be decreased by 20 percent
* Executives responsible for human resources, non-core
assets to go -sources
FRANKFURT, Aug 7 Commerzbank,
Germany's second-biggest lender, is cutting the size of its
executive board to seven from nine directors and will reduce the
number of middle managers by 20 percent as part of a wider
overhaul of the bank.
"Concrete personnel decisions were not taken today,"
Commerzbank said in a statement on Wednesday, adding a decision
on who would leave the board would be taken after sounding out
possibilities for a mutual solution with the concerned
executives.
The Frankfurt-based lender is in the midst of a radical
cost-cutting programme which includes shedding 5,200 of its
45,000 staff.
Reducing the size of the management board is a logical step
given the overall reduction in size of the bank, which is still
17-percent owned by the German government. Cross-town rival
Deutsche Bank's own management board has only seven
members.
"We have a tendency of being bureaucratic and trying to
avoid conflicts. A reason for that is that our management
structure has become too big and complex," Chief Executive
Martin Blessing said in an interview published on Commerzbank's
intranet and seen by Reuters.
He added that the bank aims to reduce the executive board in
the coming weeks and middle management by the end of the year.
It currently has 55 divisional managers.
According to sources familiar with the bank the positions of
Ulrich Sieber, board member responsible for human resources, and
Jochen Kloesges, currently responsible for non-core assets, are
under review.
However, staff representatives on the supervisory board on
Wednesday blocked an immediate decision, insisting on the common
practice in Germany of not choosing a labour director without
works council approval, another source familiar with the matter
said.