LONDON, Feb 1 (IFR) - Commerzbank is set to bring the
first public euro senior unsecured issue for a German bank later
on Wednesday. The issuer has opened books for a 5.5 year
self-led trade which is pencilled in for pricing later today.
Initial price thoughts have been set at 215bp over
mid-swaps. A banker away from the transaction estimated the new
issue concession versus Commerzbank's outstanding curve to be
around 35bp-40bp.
"This looks reasonable," the banker said. "Commerzbank is
not the greatest name and we have seen some of the best FIG
names offer anything between 25bp to 30bp new issue concession."
Under the European Banking Authority October 2011 stress
test, Commerzbank needs to fill a EUR5.3bn capital hole by June
2012. According to a plan submitted by the bank in January this
year, it has already reduced this by EUR2.3bn through management
of risk-weighted assets and liability management.
(Reporting by Helene Durand)