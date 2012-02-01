LONDON, Feb 1 (IFR) - Commerzbank is set to bring the first public euro senior unsecured issue for a German bank later on Wednesday. The issuer has opened books for a 5.5 year self-led trade which is pencilled in for pricing later today.

Initial price thoughts have been set at 215bp over mid-swaps. A banker away from the transaction estimated the new issue concession versus Commerzbank's outstanding curve to be around 35bp-40bp.

"This looks reasonable," the banker said. "Commerzbank is not the greatest name and we have seen some of the best FIG names offer anything between 25bp to 30bp new issue concession."

Under the European Banking Authority October 2011 stress test, Commerzbank needs to fill a EUR5.3bn capital hole by June 2012. According to a plan submitted by the bank in January this year, it has already reduced this by EUR2.3bn through management of risk-weighted assets and liability management. (Reporting by Helene Durand)