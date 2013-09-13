EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
FRANKFURT, Sept 13 Commerzbank said it placed $1 billion worth of subordinated bonds on Friday, as a way to strengthen its balance sheet for new European bank safety rules.
The Frankfurt-based lender said the placement of a Tier 2 issuance served to strengthen its overall capital structure ahead of the new European Union capital requirements (CRD IV) which are applicable from January 1, 2014 onwards.
More than two thirds of the bonds were placed with institutional investors in the United States and Canada. The benchmark issuance has a maturity of ten years and a coupon of 8.125 percent. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has