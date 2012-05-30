* Judge says bank acted in "highly reprehensible" manner
* To order Commerzbank to pay 5.3 mln stg banker costs
upfront
* Says has to pay interest on damages of at least 5 pct over
base rate
* Commerzbank says might go to Court of Appeal
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, May 30 Commerzbank, Germany's
second-largest lender, has been denied the right to appeal
against a judgement that it must stump up 52 million euros ($65
million) in unpaid bonuses to 104 London-based bankers, and been
landed with 18 million in extra costs.
Rejecting the appeal request, High Court Judge Robert Owen
said on Wednesday the bank acted in a "highly reprehensible"
manner and "was unreasonable to the high degree that warrants an
order for indemnity costs".
Commerzbank, which slashed 2008 discretionary bonuses by 90
percent after its Dresdner Kleinwort investment banking arm ran
up vast losses during the financial crisis, said it was
considering whether to petition the Court of Appeal directly.
"The cost of petitioning the Court of Appeal will not be
material, and there is nothing to lose in doing it," said Stefan
Martin of law firm Allen & Overy. "We have not seen the end of
this case, but I cannot see it getting any better for
Commerzbank."
Lawyers for the bankers said it was time to draw a line in
the sand.
"Having been refused an appeal, and having had the conduct
of Commerzbank condemned by the judge in such strong terms, we
hope that (Chief Executive) Martin Blessing will have
Commerzbank finally comply with its obligations and allow
everyone to move on," said Daniel Naftalin, a partner at law
firm Mishcon de Reya, who represented some of the bankers.
Even if Commerzbank remains unsuccessful, political pressure
to curb banker pay remains high. Earlier this month European
Union lawmakers proposed capping bonuses at the same level as a
banker's fixed salary.
"The industry has changed to such an extent that we will not
see a return to those kind of Commerzbank contracts in the
future," a banking source who declined to be named, said.
Lawmakers have already forced banks to introduce clawback
clauses that allow banks to withhold pay if banker performance
turns out not to have been to the benefit of the bank.
A slew of major international banks have already faced
shareholder revolts over executive pay.
The impact of the euro zone crisis on business has already
pushed down bonus pots which in London will be almost halved
this year at nearly 10 billion pounds, the lowest in a decade.
PAY DAY
If the bank decides against any further appeal attempt, it
will be ordered to make a prompt payment of 5.3 million pounds
($8.3 million) to the bankers to cover half of their expected
legal bill of around 10.6 million.
It will also pay most of the bankers, whose claims range
from around 15,000 euros to 2.6 million euros, interest on their
damages at a rate of 5 percent above base rates. Twenty one
bankers, whose offer to settle was rejected in 2010, will get an
interest rate of 10 percent from March 2010.
"I am satisfied that the appropriate rate at which to
compensate the claimants for being kept out of their money is
the cost of unsecured borrowing by individuals," Owen said.
The interest charges and costs could bump up the total cost
of the claim to roughly 70 million euros for Commerzbank.
The dispute hinged in part on whether the bank's promises of
bonuses constituted a contractual agreement and whether it had
been within its rights to introduce a "material adverse change"
(MAC) clause in bonus letters after the Dresdner takeover in
2009.
Judge Owen enraged Commerzbank by suggesting it had
sacrificed the contractual rights of its employees "on the altar
of public perception" after being forced to seek a government
bailout following the Dresdner deal.
"The bank maintains that Dresdner Bank introduced the MAC
clause due to its legitimate concerns for losses at its
investment banking unit," a Commerzbank spokeswoman said.
During a four-week trial that began in January, Commerzbank
argued its now integrated Dresdner subsidiary was both justified
and obliged to slash bonuses as losses spiralled to 6.5 billion
euros and threatened the survival of the business.
But the bank's attempt to have the case dismissed before it
came to trial was thrown out by the Court of Appeal last year,
and earlier this month Judge Owen ruled it had breached its
legal duties by failing to honour the payout pledges.
Lawyers for the bankers said the heavy Dresdner losses had
been well known and, in fact, had been the reason the bank had
set up a "staff retention plan" by promising loyal bankers a
share of a minimum 400 million euro guaranteed bonus pool.