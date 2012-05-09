LONDON May 9 More than 100 London-based bankers scored a rare victory over bonuses when a judge ruled that Commerzbank, Germany's second-largest lender, breached its legal duties by failing to honour payout pledges worth around 52 million euros ($66 million).

After a protracted legal battle that has lasted more than two-and-a-half years, Commerzbank said it would seak leave to appeal against the decision by High Court Judge Robert Owen.

"The bank believes that the decision to reduce discretionary bonuses in light of 6.5 billion euros of losses at Dresdner Kleinwort for 2008 was responsible and justified," a spokesman said following the verdict.