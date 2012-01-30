LONDON Jan 30 Commerzbank's
chief executive said Germany's second-largest lender had to
break a promise to pay 52 million euros ($68 million) in bonuses
to bankers in 2008 after the outlook for his bank and the
economy soured.
Martin Blessing told a London court on Monday Commerzbank
had to renege on promises made under different circumstances.
"It was the speed and the amount of change in the economic
situation towards the end of the year (2008) that made us change
our attitude to the bonus pool and that was why we made the
decision to reduce the bonus pool."
"It was the right thing to do," he said.
The situation changed due to the worsening of the economy
after the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers, the German state's
bailout of Commerzbank, and the waning performance of Dresdner,
which the bank bought in 2009.
A group of 104 London-based bankers launched a legal battle
against Commerzbank in late 2009 after some were paid 10 percent
of the bonuses they were promised for 2008, claiming they had
been guaranteed a bonus pool of at least 400 million euros to
keep them at the bank during a time of upheaval.
The bankers, whose claims range from around 15,000 euros to
2.6 million, have said the lender's financial woes had little to
do with its legal obligations.
Blessing, who gave up his own bonus in 2008, said the
announcement of the bonus pool to employees at a town hall
meeting in August 2008, was not legally binding.
It was necessary to differentiate between a promise made
verbally and a written contractual agreement, he said.
"If it was contractually binding, then of course it would
need to be paid because then it is like a fixed salary."
The case hinges on whether Commerzbank was entitled to cut
bonus awards for some staff by invoking a so-called "MAC" clause
-- a material adverse change in economic conditions.
Andrew Hochhauser, a lawyer for the bankers, said last week
that although the claimants remained loyal to the bank and the
bonus promises first made by former Dresdner investment bank
head Stefan Jentzsch in August 2008 were reiterated on numerous
occasions, the bank had "moved the goalposts".
Blessing denied this accusation, saying market circumstances
changed and the bank then had to adjust accordingly, adding he
had to take into account the expectations of shareholders and
the general public's opinion as well as those of the bankers in
coming to the decision to slash bonuses.
Blessing said he had always disliked the bonus pool, which
he described as "ill-advised and excessive" in his witness
statement, adding that this was a matter for Dresdner.
In his witness statement, Blessing said he had "limited
involvement in the matters that are the subject of present
claims".
Hochhauser accused Blessing of "material omissions" in his
witness statement, adding the chief executive presented "a
distorted and incomplete picture" of his participation in and
knowledge of events.
Blessing repeatedly said he could not recall specific
details, adding it was "a very intense time" when he had hardly
any weekends and had been working for up to 18 hours per day.
The row has returned to court at a time of public anger over
the rich rewards bankers receive while ordinary household
incomes are squeezed.
($1 = 0.7625 euro)
