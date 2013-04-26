LONDON, April 26 Commerzbank, Germany's
second-largest lender, on Friday lost a high-profile appeal
against a UK court ruling that forces it to pay 104 London-based
bankers around 52 million euros ($68 million) in bonuses, plus
costs.
Commerzbank had argued that its now-integrated Dresdner
Kleinwort subsidiary was justified in slashing 2008 bonuses as
losses spiralled to 6.5 billion euros and threatened the
survival of the business.
The ruling flies in the face of a regulatory clampdown on
bonuses, as well as government, public and investor scorn at the
size of payouts amid disappointing returns and billions spent on
bank bailouts since the 2008 crisis.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Mark Potter)