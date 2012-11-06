LONDON Nov 6 Germany's Commerzbank AG will appeal against an English court ruling that it should pay more than 100 London-based bankers 52 million euros ($66.5 million) in bonuses.

Germany's second-largest bank, which has long argued it made no binding contractual commitments to bankers in 2008 as the financial crisis sent losses spiralling, was granted the right by the English Court of Appeal to pursue its case.

"We view it as an encouraging sign that we will be able to defend our position," a London-based spokesman said on Tuesday.

Commerzbank took its drawn-out battle to the country's second-highest court after London's High Court ruled in May it had breached its legal duties by slashing bonuses after losses surged to 6.5 billion euros at its former investment banking arm.

Commerzbank, which has twice been bailed out by German taxpayers, argues that its now-integrated Dresdner Kleinwort subsidiary was both justified and obliged to cut bonuses for 104 bankers because the survival of the business was at stake.

However, lawyers for the bankers have argued Commerzbank reneged on contractual promises and that heavy losses at Dresdner Kleinwort had been well known - and had been the reason the lender set up a "staff retention plan" by promising loyal bankers a share of a minimum 400 million euro guaranteed bonus pool.

Commerzbank's three-year battle to win the sympathy of English judges has so far failed. It went to the Court of Appeal last year in an attempt to have the case dismissed before it came to trial, but lost.

Some legal experts, however, have said the bank has little to lose by trying its luck again with the Court of Appeal, in a high-profile lawsuit that has already involved Chief Executive Martin Blessing coming to London to argue his case in court.

"Irrespective of whether Commerzbank ultimately wins or loses, the clear message for City (of London) businesses is that they need to be very careful saying one thing about bonuses in a team meeting, then changing their mind later when it comes to putting things in writing or actually paying the bonuses," said Paul Quain, a partner at GQ Employment Law.

The case is likely to come to court again in around six months in a hearing expected to last for three or four days.