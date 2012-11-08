FRANKFURT Nov 8 Commerzbank Chief Risk Officer Stefan Schmittmann said the bank did not foresee a wider break-up of the euro zone but said he was unsure about whether Greece would stay within the single currency.

"We do not expect any default or break-up, maybe Greece," Schmittmann said in response to a question about the probability of a break-up of the euro zone.

"The question is now whether countries will be able to stabilise. I see the danger of an additional threat maybe in three years or four years, if the countries do not get their budget problems solved." (Reporting By Edward Taylor)