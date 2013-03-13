FRANKFURT, March 13 Commerzbank Chief
Executive Martin Blessing said a planned capital increase will
improve chances of a dividend payment for financial years after
2013, but not before.
"A dividend payment for 2013 remains unlikely," Blessing
said in an analyst call on Wednesday, adding the capital hike
increased the likelihood of dividend payment after 2013.
Germany's second-biggest lender earlier announced it would
raise 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) to repay the German
government part of the bail-out money it received during the
financial crisis.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor)