FRANKFURT, March 13 Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing said a planned capital increase will improve chances of a dividend payment for financial years after 2013, but not before.

"A dividend payment for 2013 remains unlikely," Blessing said in an analyst call on Wednesday, adding the capital hike increased the likelihood of dividend payment after 2013.

Germany's second-biggest lender earlier announced it would raise 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) to repay the German government part of the bail-out money it received during the financial crisis. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor)