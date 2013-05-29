FRANKFURT May 29 Commerzbank said it
had completed a 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion) capital
increase, a move that allowed it to repay part of a bailout
given to Germany's second-largest lender in 2009.
Earlier this month, Commerzbank said it was offering 556
million new shares at a 55 percent discount to repay funds it
owes to the German government and insurer Allianz.
Commerzbank said in a statement on Wednesday that 99.7
percent of subscription rights were exercised in the capital
increase, at a price of 4.50 euros per share.
($1 = 0.7779 euros)
