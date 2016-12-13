FRANKFURT Dec 13 Europe's banking regulator has
lowered the individual capital requirements for Commerzbank
for next year, Germany's second-largest lender said in
a statement on Tuesday.
According to the European Central Bank's Supervisory Review
and Evaluation Process (SREP), which looks at the risk profiles
of lenders, Commerzbank will need to show a Common Equity Tier 1
ratio of 8.5 percent in 2017, compared to 10.25 percent for
2016.
Commerzbank posted a capital ratio of 13.6 percent according
to the Basel 3 transitional rules as of 30 September 2016.
The ECB supervises the euro zone's top lenders and is
looking at whether banks need extra capital under a supervisory
review and evaluation process, or SREP.
It considers how much extra capital a bank should hold on
top of its mandatory minimum requirements, and helps to
formulate "capital guidance" for each bank.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tina Bellon)