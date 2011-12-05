LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - Commerzbank announced on Monday that it was seeking to buy back EUR600m maximum of hybrid Tier 1 debt in a bid to improve its Core Tier 1 ratio.

The bank is the latest to join the European liability management fray as the region's financial institutions seek to improve their capital ratios with discounted debt buy-backs.

Last week, Lloyds Banking Group announced its intention to exchange old Lower Tier 2 debt for new Lower Tier 2 paper in an exercise which could create as much as GBP1.1bn of Core Tier 1. Meanwhile, SG said a hybrid Tier 1 tender offer which concluded last week had helped it boost its Core Tier 1 ratio by 11bp.

Depending on investor take-up, the deal could generate as much as EUR600m of Core Tier 1, which is around 0.2% to 0.3%, according to Norbert Dorr, head of capital management and planning at Commerzbank.

"The reasons why we have gone for a straight buy-back are twofold: first we received the approval to the deal as it will hopefully generate a core Tier 1 gain which is very important in the context of Basel 3 and the EBA stress tests."

European banks must reach a Core Tier 1 ratio of 9% by the end of June next under the terms set by the European Banking Authority. Banks have until the end of the year to submit plans on how they will do so.

Dorr added that Commerzbank did not choose a debt-for-equity swap because of the current price of the bank's shares. "We didn't think it would have been good in terms of dilution," he said.

Commerzbank has been actively managing its capital structure throughout 2011 with a series of liability management exercises. In January, the bank targeted a number of hybrid Tier 1s in a debt-for-equity swap. The deal was capped at 118m of new shares and the tender prices ranged between 48% and 71.5% of par. The bank had prioritised two deals which saw take up rates of 14% and 27% respectively.

In March, the bank conducted a Lower Tier 2 liability management exercise. "The dynamics around this deal are different from the Tier 2 exchange we did in March," said Dorr. "In the case of the March exercise, the Core Tier 1 creation would have been insignificant and the idea then was to handle the step-up call and get a Basel 3 compliant instrument."

Commerzbank is targeting EUR2.23bn of hybrid Tier 1 securities with a EUR600m cap. They have call dates between March 2011 and April 2018.

There is also an order of priority for the buy-back which is reflected in the prices offered. The bank will pay a premium of around seven to eight points versus where the bonds were trading on Friday on the top three securities in the waterfall.

On the last two bonds, the bank is offering a three point premium versus secondary levels. These bonds were at the top of the waterfall in the January exercise. In cash terms, the bank is paying between 52.5% and 40% to buy back the bonds. Dorr said the premium paid was line with the majority of recent transactions and current market conditions.

"We didn't pay coupons on the securities in 2010 and given the development in 2011 and in particular Q3 in light of the Euro crises so far, it is unlikely that payment conditions are fulfilled for 2011," said Dorr.

"The transaction marks another step in optimising Commerzbank's capital structure in light of the transition to the new regulatory requirements of Basel 3," the bank said in a statement today. "Execution of the transaction will have a one-off positive effect on the consolidated results of the Bank pursuant to IFRS and will result in an increase of Core Tier 1 capital."

According to Dorr, the bank had to balance the exercise finely to meet regulatory requirements.

"We put a cap on the offer as we had to keep a balance between generating common equity and not reducing our total capital too much," he said. "Similar to other banks in Europe who have put cap on their offers, we received approval from Bafin to launch the offer." (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Julian Baker)