* CEO to cut up to 20 pct of jobs at SME bank -sources

* Low interest rates, loan demand weigh on SME business

* Shares off 5.5 pct, near record-low, after profit fall

By Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner

FRANKFURT, July 26 Commerzbank's new chief executive is expected to cut up to 20 percent of jobs at its Mittelstandsbank business as he seeks to counteract the impact of low interest rates on the German bank's earnings, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Mittelstandsbank, which in the past provided steady earnings to Commerzbank from lending to Germany's small and medium-sized business community, employs some 5,700 staff.

In recent years the division has been struggling due to weak loan demand from corporate clients and will be at the core of a new round of cost cuts by Commerzbank, the sources said.

Martin Zielke's predecessor Martin Blessing cut Commerzbank's headcount to 50,447, from 69,418 at the end of 2008, but the new CEO, who took over in May, has little alternative to making further job reductions as he defines a new strategy for the bank which is due to be revealed in the autumn.

The job cuts will not only be at Mittelstandsbank, but also in other parts of Commerzbank such as its investment bank, one source said, although the sources said the details were still being discussed and would possibly be decided at a supervisory board meeting at the end of September.

Commerzbank, which declined to comment, reported a fall in second-quarter earnings on Monday, which hit its shares.

Cost cuts are unlikely to compensate for lower revenues and Commerzbank will struggle to repeat last year's performance, when it earned more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for the first time since 2007.

Commerzbank is still lagging its peers in terms of profitability and since the beginning of the year its shares have lost more than 40 percent. They slumped 6 percent on Tuesday - nearing a record low reached earlier this month - after the lender said on Monday that second-quarter net profit dropped by a third to 209 million euros.

CAPITAL CONCERN

Zielke warned in May that reaching the 2016 profit target has become significantly more ambitious and after six months it had only reached 60 percent of its earnings for the same period a year earlier.

"After rather positive results in recent months, the profit warning is a clear disappointment," said Helmut Hipper from fund manager Union Investment, adding that he hoped for a convincing new business plan from Zielke.

Investors have also been unnerved by Commerzbank reporting a narrowing of its capital cushion, due to higher pension liabilities and its heavy exposure to Italian sovereign bonds, whose spreads have widened, forcing it to put aside extra money.

Commerzbank, an active market maker in Italian sovereign bonds, had 10.8 billion euros in exposure to Italy as of March, of the 26 billion that German banks have lent there.

Separately, European regulators have asked Commerzbank - ahead of an industry-wide health check due to be published on Friday - to adjust its calculation of risky assets.

The bank must now align its models for the calculation of risk-weighted assets (RWA) to industry benchmarks in so-called operational risk, which factors in damage claims such as loan defaults and costs for fines and settlements.

In the longer term, it will have to reduce its costs by at least ten percent, as well as contemplating charging its clients more, a top 10 Commerzbank investor said.

"The lender will have to focus on generating new pools of income. In Mittelstandsbank interest rate margins are very low and that has to be addressed, possibly by charging fees. Cross-selling alone won't do the trick."

($1 = 0.9080 euros)

(Additional reporting by Kathrin Jones; Editing by Alexander Smith)