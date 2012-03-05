FRANKFURT, March 5 Commerzbank
will boost its regulatory core capital by 776 million euros ($1
billion) in the first half of 2012 through a 7 percent capital
hike after buying back hybrid securities.
The capital increase falls short of Commerzbank's original
goal, announced on Feb. 23, of boosting capital by 10 percent,
which would have increased Commerzbank's Core Tier 1 capital by
more than 1 billion euros..
Germany's second-biggest lender on Monday said the
transaction will result in an after-tax gain of 87 million
euros.
In addition, the transaction will have an
aggregate positive effect of 484 million euros on the pre-tax
result though the end of 2017.
The German government will continue to hold an equity stake
of 25 percent plus one share after the transaction, Commerzbank
said.
($1 = 0.7573 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Arno Schuetze)