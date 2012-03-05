FRANKFURT, March 5 Commerzbank will boost its regulatory core capital by 776 million euros ($1 billion) in the first half of 2012 through a 7 percent capital hike after buying back hybrid securities.

The capital increase falls short of Commerzbank's original goal, announced on Feb. 23, of boosting capital by 10 percent, which would have increased Commerzbank's Core Tier 1 capital by more than 1 billion euros..

Germany's second-biggest lender on Monday said the transaction will result in an after-tax gain of 87 million euros.

In addition, the transaction will have an aggregate positive effect of 484 million euros on the pre-tax result though the end of 2017.

The German government will continue to hold an equity stake of 25 percent plus one share after the transaction, Commerzbank said. ($1 = 0.7573 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Arno Schuetze)