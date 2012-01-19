FRANKFURT Jan 19 Commerzbank on
Thursday unveiled an array of steps to plump its capital cushion
by the end of June as demanded by European banking regulators,
including retaining earnings of about 1.2 billion euros ($1.5
billion) in the fourth quarter.
Germany's second-biggest lender has been hammering out plans
for weeks to secure its capital base against financial market
storms, after the European Banking Authority said it needed to
find an extra 5.3 billion euros by June 30.
"Overall, the set of measures has a potential of
approximately 6.3 billion euros," it said in a statement on
Thursday, adding that hitting the target would not come at the
expense of lending to corporate customers in core markets
Germany and Poland.
"We can thus fulfil the requirements of the EBA relying on
our own strength and also have the potential to further
strengthen our Core Tier 1 capital ratio," Commerzbank Chief
Executive Martin Blessing added in the statement.
Commerzbank's share rose more than 10 percent to 1.55 euros
by 0935 GMT.
($1 = 0.7802 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor)