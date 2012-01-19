FRANKFURT Jan 19 Commerzbank on Thursday unveiled an array of steps to plump its capital cushion by the end of June as demanded by European banking regulators, including retaining earnings of about 1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in the fourth quarter.

Germany's second-biggest lender has been hammering out plans for weeks to secure its capital base against financial market storms, after the European Banking Authority said it needed to find an extra 5.3 billion euros by June 30.

"Overall, the set of measures has a potential of approximately 6.3 billion euros," it said in a statement on Thursday, adding that hitting the target would not come at the expense of lending to corporate customers in core markets Germany and Poland.

"We can thus fulfil the requirements of the EBA relying on our own strength and also have the potential to further strengthen our Core Tier 1 capital ratio," Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing added in the statement.

Commerzbank's share rose more than 10 percent to 1.55 euros by 0935 GMT. ($1 = 0.7802 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor)