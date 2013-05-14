FRANKFURT May 14 Germany's bank rescue fund, which holds a 25 percent stake in Commerzbank on Tuesday said it had started selling part of its holding.

With the share placement, Soffin's stake will be reduced to roughly 17 percent.

Soffin said it would place a stake worth about 625 million euros ($811.15 million), adding it expected the placement to be completed on May 15. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Edward Taylor)