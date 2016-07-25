FRANKFURT, July 25 German lender Commerzbank on Monday said its capital cushion had narrowed to 11.5 percent at the end of June, from 12 percent at the end of March.

In a preliminary earnings statement, Commerzbank said its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, under full application of Basel 3 rules, stood at 11.5 percent at the end of June 2016, compared with a ratio of 12 percent at the end of the first quarter.

The bank said valuation and methodology effects were to blame, citing, "higher risk-weighted assets (RWA) in particular for operational risks due to the consideration of new external events factored in by external databases representing industrywide damage claims of banks."

Commerzbank is due to publish full figures for the second quarter 2016 on August 2. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Richard Balmforth)