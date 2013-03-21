FRANKFURT, March 21 Commerzbank has
hired former Citigroup banker Jens Voss as Global Head of Equity
Capital Markets, Germany's second largest lender said on
Thursday.
Voss replaces Ute Gerbaulet, who earlier this year left the
bank to join German privately held Bankhaus Lampe.
Commerzbank ranked 20th in equity capital markets business
in Europe, Middle East and Africa in 2012, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The lender has seen the departure of several senior
investment bankers over the past few months.
Philipp Mohr, former global head of M&A advisory, has joined
boutique investment bank William Blair. Stefan Jaecker, who was
head of M&A advisory for Germany, has left Commerzbank to become
head of the German operations of DC Advisory.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)