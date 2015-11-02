BERLIN Nov 2 Finding a successor to Commerzbank
Chief Executive Martin Blessing is a task for the
bank's supervisory board, a spokesman for Germany's Finance
Ministry said on Monday.
Commerzbank said on Sunday Blessing would step down next
October, leaving Germany's second largest lender seeking a new
CEO as it comes out of a turnaround.
"Now it is the task of the supervisory board to find a
suitable successor. We do not comment on this," the Finance
Ministry spokesman told a regular government news conference.
The German government owns just over 15 percent of
Commerzbank via the bank rescue fund Soffin.
"Regarding the government's stake, there is no change in the
situation," the ministry spokesman added.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by
Caroline Copley)